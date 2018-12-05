It’s very important for our citizens to understand their role also in process of economic changes, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attaches importance to the economic agenda in the ongoing political processes, reports Armenpress.

In an interview to Vesti-24, Pashinyan said the government has an ambitious task to turn Armenia from an agricultural state to a technological-industrial country.

“I meet with the citizens, the voters with this agenda. I think this is the most important work we need to do. Unfortunately, today the poverty and unemployment rate in Armenia is very high. And how to solve this problem? We think that this problem can be solved only through work, and for this purpose the efforts of each citizen, each person are very important. It’s very important that our citizens understand their role not only in the process of political, but also economic changes”, the acting PM said.

Talking about the international agenda, Pashinyan said Armenia is inclined to further expand the strategic, partnering relations with Russia. “We are inclined and will try to make our membership to the EAEU, CSTO and CIS more effective. Of course, our agenda also includes developing the relations with the European Union and the US. For us our relations with our neighbors, Georgia and Iran, are very important. But we say that we are going to develop the relations with all our international partners, but we are not going to do that at the expense of our other relations. The relations with Russia are a priority for us”, Pashinyan said.

