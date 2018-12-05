CSI agents scrutinize 2 hectares of mountain terrain at SU-25 crash site

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Crime scene investigations at the crash site of the military SU-25 aircraft that crashed on December 4 continue, the Investigative Committee said.

Nearly 2 hectares of mountain terrain nearby the Karaberd settlement of Maralik region in the province of Shirak is the area under investigation.

The committee said that an investigative task force has been created and several versions of the crash are under consideration.

A criminal case into the crash was launched on December 4.

