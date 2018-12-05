CSI agents scrutinize 2 hectares of mountain terrain at SU-25 crash site
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Crime scene investigations at the crash site of the military SU-25 aircraft that crashed on December 4 continue, the Investigative Committee said.
Nearly 2 hectares of mountain terrain nearby the Karaberd settlement of Maralik region in the province of Shirak is the area under investigation.
The committee said that an investigative task force has been created and several versions of the crash are under consideration.
A criminal case into the crash was launched on December 4.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-12-18
- 17:41 Asian Stocks - 05-12-18
- 17:24 CSI agents scrutinize 2 hectares of mountain terrain at SU-25 crash site
- 17:02 President of Artsakh visits village school
- 17:00 Consumer price index comprises 3.2% in January-November 2018
- 16:42 Republican candidate for parliament summoned to police for explanations regarding threat report
- 16:28 Article about Artsakh published in December issue of French GEO magazine
- 16:09 European Commission calls on EU member states to promote wider use of Euro
- 15:52 President Sarkissian pays tribute to memory of 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri
- 15:48 Avinyan attends 4th congress of Builders Union of Armenia
- 15:41 Investigative Committee to be on heightened service on election day
- 15:40 Speaker Ara Babloyan holds meeting with Italian Senate’s Vice President
- 15:39 Russia considers trade turnover with Armenia priority – Andrei Babko
- 15:38 Armenian Ambassador meets with Dutch PM’s advisor
- 15:31 Gazprom Armenia denies Lori branch employee detentions
- 15:23 Bright Armenia party proposes institutional solutions to issues facing Armenia
- 14:55 Slovakia expels Russian diplomat for being engaged in espionage activities
- 14:33 President Sarkissian visits Mher Mkrtchyan and Avetik Isahakyan House-Museums in Gyumri
- 14:17 Pashinyan rides bus in Yerevan
- 13:51 Armenian President extends condolences on passing of Russian writer Andrei Bitov
- 13:42 President Sarkissian visits Stepan Alikhanyan Puppet Theater in Gyumri
- 13:27 Authorities publish final voters lists
- 13:16 Chinese state-owned company willing to build waste-to-energy factory in Armenia
- 13:15 President donates funds to Gyumri production plant of Armenia Blind Union
- 12:56 Ombudsman forwards documented incidents containing elements constituting crime to law enforcement agencies
- 12:48 Acting deputy PM Avinyan attends event dedicated to national holiday of Japan
- 12:48 Pashinyan denies threatening candidates for parliament with NSS, says anti-Artsakh accusations require explanation
- 12:40 President of Artsakh offers condolences to families of pilots killed in SU-25 jet crash
- 12:38 Arrested vice-president of Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party starts hunger strike
- 12:18 Pashinyan considers pre-election campaign quite effective
- 12:14 National Security Service summons Republican candidate for parliament for explanations
- 12:06 Government to declare reserve officer conscription of medics
- 11:59 Armenia, Mongolia abolish visa requirements for diplomatic, official passport holders
- 11:54 90 ‘Ndrangheta mobsters arrested in multinational operation
- 11:45 Sasna Tsrer runs for parliament to bring “dignity, security and jobs”
14:45, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2502 times 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
21:24, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2288 times Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
20:50, 11.29.2018
Viewed 2131 times President Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to newly elected Georgian President
15:49, 11.30.2018
Viewed 2099 times Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit
15:48, 12.01.2018
Viewed 2006 times Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan's actions aimed at making Arsen Baghdasaryan subject to public curiosity and propaganda tool