Consumer price index comprises 3.2% in January-November 2018

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The consumer price index in Armenia comprised 102.4% in November 2018 against November 2017. At the same time the consumer prices increased by 3.2% in January-November 2018 against the same period of 2017, reports Armenpress.

According to the data of the National Statistical Committee, the 12-month price increase of food products (including non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, tobacco) comprised 1.7%. As for vegetables, 6.4% decrease in prices was registered in November 2018 against November 2017, but as for fruits 2.0% price increase has been recorded.

During the same period the 12-month price increase of non-food products comprised 3.7%, moreover, 11.0% and 25.6% price increase in petrol and diesel fuel was registered respectively. The price of services increased by 0.7% in November.

According to the Central Bank official, the low inflationary environment will be maintained in coming months and will stabilize in the medium range over a predicted 4%.

