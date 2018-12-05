Republican candidate for parliament summoned to police for explanations regarding threat report

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan, who runs for parliament from the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) in the upcoming early election, has been summoned to police.

“Arpine Hovhannisyan had reported online that she has been threatened”, police said.

“At this moment she has been summoned to police to give explanations,” the press service of the national police said.

