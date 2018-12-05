European Commission calls on EU member states to promote wider use of Euro

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The EU countries must strengthen the use of Euro in deals with the third countries and participants of the European market in the field of energy, the European Commission said in a Recommendation adopted today, reports Armenpress.

The Recommendation says this will allow European businesses to benefit from stronger autonomy and finance themselves with reduced exposure to legal actions taken by third country jurisdictions.

Promoting the Euro's international role is part of Europe's commitment to an open, multilateral and rules-based global economy and trade.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan