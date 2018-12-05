President Sarkissian pays tribute to memory of 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nune Sarkissian paid tribute to the memory of the 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri ahead of the 30th anniversary of the earthquake, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
They laid flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
