Investigative Committee to be on heightened service on election day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Investigative Committee president Hayk Grigoryan has ordered the creation of a task force to deal with possible reports on violations concerning the jurisdiction of the committee during the upcoming early election of parliament and the following period.

The Investigative Committee divisions have been tasked to be on heightened service mode on December 9 ensuring 100% involvement of the Investigative Committee officers. At the same time, officers will be enabled to participate in the election as voters.

Starting today, Grigoryan will be briefed on a daily basis on reports of violations.

