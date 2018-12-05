Speaker Ara Babloyan holds meeting with Italian Senate’s Vice President

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan held a meeting today with Italian Senate’s Vice President Paola Taverna and her delegation, that has arrived in Armenia as part of the OSCE PA’s observer mission for the general election, the parliament’s press service said.

Greeting the Italian delegation, Babloyan emphasized that Armenia values the activity of observer missions during the election, which is necessary for developing democracy and namely perfecting the electoral system and processes.

Speaking about the Armenian-Italian relations, the Speaker said that Armenia attaches great importance to the dynamically developing ties with Italy based on the historic similarities between the two peoples.

The Speaker also thanked the Italian government and people for the warm attitude towards the local Armenian community.

Paola Taverna thanked for the warm reception and noted that the visit will contribute to deepening the centuries-old friendly ties and partnership between Italy and Armenia.

“We are now in a country that is proceeding on the path of democracy and we want to help in strengthening this process,” she said.

At the request of the Italian delegation, the Speaker also touched upon the domestic developments, the early election of parliament and regional issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan