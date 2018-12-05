Russia considers trade turnover with Armenia priority – Andrei Babko

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. After the formation of the new government in Armenia works will be carried out in Armenia-Russia trade-economic sector, Russian trade representative Andrei Babko told reporters in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

He said a decline in trade turnover between the two countries is noticed as of January-October 2017.

“We consider the trade turnover with Armenia a priority”, he said.

Commenting on the Armenian-American talks on the Rus-Armenal factory, Andrei Babko said it’s an Armenian company. “The issue is within the domain of the Armenian government. The fact that Americans say that the company is a Russian affiliate, this issue can be investigated at the international court, I think this is a wrong approach”, he said.

As for the ongoing inspections at Gazprom Armenia and South Caucasian Railways CJSC, the Russian trade representative said that he supports that everything takes place within the legal field.

