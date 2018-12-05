Gazprom Armenia denies Lori branch employee detentions

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom Armenia is denying news reports on a number of employees of the gas supplier being detained by police on December 3 in the province of Lori.

“CJSC Gazprom Armenia Lori Gasification and Gas Supply Branch is officially announcing that this information is false, and all employees of the branch have and are normally fulfilling their everyday working functions”, the company said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan