Gazprom Armenia denies Lori branch employee detentions


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom Armenia is denying news reports on a number of employees of the gas supplier being detained by police on December 3 in the province of Lori.

“CJSC Gazprom Armenia  Lori Gasification and Gas Supply Branch is officially announcing that this information is false, and all employees of the branch have and are normally fulfilling their everyday working functions”, the company said in a statement.

