Bright Armenia party proposes institutional solutions to issues facing Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Bright Armenia party proposes institutional solutions to the issues facing Armenia, party’s MP candidate Shant Grigoryan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“I think there are three main favorite forces for the people: the first one will be the My Step alliance, the second one – the Prosperous Armenia party and the third one will be either the Bright Armenia party or the We alliance”, he said.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan