Slovakia expels Russian diplomat for being engaged in espionage activities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Slovakia has expelled a Russian diplomat based on the information received from military intelligence, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said, Reuters reported.

According to the information, the diplomat has been engaged in espionage activities in the NATO and European Union member country.

“We expelled him on November 22 and he left Slovakia within 48 hours”, Pellegrini told reporters.

