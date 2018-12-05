President Sarkissian visits Mher Mkrtchyan and Avetik Isahakyan House-Museums in Gyumri

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nune Sarkissian visited the Mher Mkrtchyan House-Museum in Gyumri, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The museum presents the life and activity of a great Gyumri resident, beloved artist, happy and sad man.

“Mher Mkrtchyan and his films were a part of life of our generation, and for me it’s very important that the next generations also recognize his art”, the President said.

Thereafter, they also visited the Avetik Isahakyan House-Museum where the President was introduced on the exhibits relating to different periods of Isahakyan’s life and his literary activity.

The President toured the Museum, remembered interesting stories about the great Master, and also his childhood.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan