President Sarkissian visits Stepan Alikhanyan Puppet Theater in Gyumri

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nune Sarkissian visited the Puppet Theater after Stepan Alikhanyan in Gyumri, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

It’s the first puppet theater in Armenia established in 1935. The theater is a member of the International Union of the Marionette (UNIMA).

The President and spouse toured the theater and were introduced on the history and creative path of the theater. It was stated that the theater has participated in many festivals during its long-term activity by receiving medals, diplomas and certificates.

Armen Sarkissian and Nune Sarkissian watched a performance together with children. Thereafter, the President urged the kids to read fairy tales and study, and handed over fairy tale books to them.

Armen Sarkissian said the theater has rich traditions and the children of Gyumri deserve better conditions, therefore everything must be done to improve the theater.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan