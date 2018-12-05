Acting deputy PM Avinyan attends event dedicated to national holiday of Japan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Acting deputy prime minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan attended a celebration dedicated to the national holiday of Japan, reports Armenpress.

Avinyan said on Facebook that all were shocked by listening to the performance of national anthems of the two countries by Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia Jun Yamada.

Tigran Avinyan delivered remarks during the event, in particularly noting: “I sincerely congratulate you on the national holiday of Japan. Armenia and Japan have established closed ties and productive cooperation as a result of more than a quarter-century-old diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Numerous achievements were recorded in the bilateral relations during these years, an atmosphere of mutual trust has been formed and important grounds were put for the progressive development of the future cooperation. The establishment of embassies in the two capitals greatly contributed to boosting the relations.

The bilateral agenda of 2018 was full of a number of key events. On February 14 the Armenian and Japanese governments signed an agreement on liberalization, promotion and protection of investments which is the first in the region. The visit of deputy foreign minister of Japan on parliamentary matters was held to Armenia in the same month, and the foreign ministers of the two countries met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The visit of minister Taro Kono to Armenia was an important event in the relations between Armenia and Japan which was his first visit to Armenia. All these prove that the Armenian-Japanese relations enter a qualitatively new stage and aim at intensifying not only political, but also economic, scientific-educational and cultural ties, implementing joint programs.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I want t once again congratulate you on the Japanese national holiday and offer a toast wishing health to the Emperor, as well as peace and prosperity to the people of Japan, and deepening and strengthening of friendly ties between our countries”.

