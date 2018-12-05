Pashinyan denies threatening candidates for parliament with NSS, says anti-Artsakh accusations require explanation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who leads the My Step bloc for the general election, doesn’t threaten candidates for parliament with the National Security Service (NSS).

“On the contrary, I threaten ourselves with the NSS. They tell us – you are committing conspiracy for surrendering Artsakh. Now they are accusing us….If we leave it silent, then they will say, this means they are [covering up] something. I believe that the NSS ought to summon the authors of this statement and before the election: if it turns out that we are making conspiracy then the people know about it. If it turns out that this is a lie, then at that time we should at least know that some are liars, moreover, cheap [liars], Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan