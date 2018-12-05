Arrested vice-president of Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party starts hunger strike

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the Armenian Eagles: United Armenia political party Mher Yeghyazaryan, who also manages the Haynews.am online media outlet, has released a statement saying he is beginning a hunger strike. Yeghyazaryan was arrested earlier by the National Security Service in suspicion of racketeering.

In the statement, he said he doesn’t trust the investigation and that he refuses to participate in the process.

He said he begins a hunger strike from 09:00, December 5 in jail.

He requested a meeting with the Ombudsman of Armenia, according to the statement.

At the same time, he said he will take part in the court hearing of the case.

Armenian Eagles: United Armenia is not running for parliament.

The man is suspected in grand theft.

Authorities said he has extorted various amounts of money, ranging from 370$ up to 10,000 dollars, from several citizens, including military servicemen, with the pretext of forwarding the money as a bribe for different reasons, including for career promotion, employment, and solving various tupes of other issues.

Yeghyazaryan operated the scheme from 2014 to 2018, the National Security Service said.

He has been placed under arrest and an investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan