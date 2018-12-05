National Security Service summons Republican candidate for parliament for explanations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) has summoned Republican (HHK) candidate for parliament Davit Shahnazaryan for explanations over his recent statements alleging that the government is carrying out anti-Artsakh policy. Shahnazaryan was summoned to produce documents and other materials substantiating his statements, the NSS said.

The NSS said that it has considered Shahnazaryan’s statements to be a report on serious crimes.

Sasun Mikayelyan from the Civil Contract party had made a statement during a campaigning event in Talin, saying: “We’ve won in the Artsakh war, I don’t hesitate, I’m not afraid to say – this victory, that you the Armenian people won in the republic, was more important than the Artsakh Liberation War”. And in response to his statement, Shahnazaryan said during a news conference on November 27: “What Sasun Mikayelyan has said is actually a political plan implemented by Nikol Pashinyan, meaning, power instead of Artsakh. I promise that you will all be convinced in this. Sasun Mikayelyan has simply expressed what is the political goal of the incumbent government”. The NSS said that with this statement, “he basically accused the incumbent government and caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in high treason”.

The NSS said that Shahnazaryan has insisted and reiterated the accusation again during a news conference on December 4, again failing to produce any facts or evidence.

The NSS said it has viewed the statements as a report on a serious crime “taking into account that according to the national security strategy of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Armenia is the guarantor of security of the people of Artsakh Republic, and taking into consideration that the statements made by Davit Shahnazaryan during the 27.11.2018 and 04.12.2018 news conferences contain possible elements of a crime constituting high treason”. It said that the NSS department of anti-terror and maintenance of constitutional order is discussing the statement and examining it as required by law.

The NSS said Shahnazaryan was summoned to the NSS headquarters today to provide explanations and present documents or any other materials substantiating his claims.

The NSS also called on anyone having any information about the possible circumstances described by the politician to contact authorities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan