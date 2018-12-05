Pashinyan considers pre-election campaign quite effective

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the list of My Step alliance, considers the pre-election campaign quite effective, reports Armenpress.

“It was a perfect campaign. The peculiarity of this campaign was that there was a competition between the so-called Facebook reality and real life. And the real life destroyed Facebook. Frankly speaking, we hoped that a majeure campaign would be held, but also it was somewhere pleasant and more than we I was expecting”, Pashinyan told reporters during the pre-election campaign in Yerevan subway.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

