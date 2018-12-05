Government to declare reserve officer conscription of medics
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The government will declare a military conscription of the reserve officer staff of male military medics below the age of 35 for a two-year service.
The bill is in the agenda of the December 6 Cabinet meeting.
The bill envisages to define the number of conscripts at 70.
Reserve officers who have served their term will be demobilized by December 31.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
