90 ‘Ndrangheta mobsters arrested in multinational operation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 90 suspected mobsters of the notorious ‘Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate have been arrested in Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and several countries in Latin America, ANSA reports.

The operation was coordinated by Italy’s national anti-mafia and terror department.

The suspects are charged with money laundering, drug trafficking and other crimes.

Earlier on December 4, Sicilian police conducted an operation and arrested 48 members of La Cosa Nostra, including the suspected boss of the crime family.

The 'Ndràngheta is based in Calabria, Italy.

The crime family became the most powerful crime syndicate in Italy in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

At one point a US official estimated that the syndicate’s narcotics trafficking, extortion and money laundering activities accounted for at least 3% of Italy's GDP in 2010.

The crime family has spread worldwide since the 1950s.

According to the 2013 "Threat Assessment on Italian Organized Crime" of Europol, the 'Ndrangheta is among the richest and most powerful organized crime groups at a global level.

In 2008, the crime syndicate’s income was about 55 billion dollars.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan