Armenian, Georgian law enforcement agencies unite efforts in fighting drug trafficking

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia participated in a working meeting on topic of “Controllable supply of drugs”, the SRC told Armenpress.

It was organized by the regional office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, a United States federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Justice, with which the SRC department of fight against smuggling closely cooperates.

The meeting, held for the law enforcement officers of Armenia and Georgia, has been attended by the representatives of the customs services, police, national security service and prosecutions of the two countries. The main goal is to deepen the cooperation between the neighbor countries in fighting international drug trafficking, which will enable the Armenian and Georgian law enforcement agencies to jointly organize controllable supply of drugs. For this purpose the meeting participants discussed the details of their actions, considered the legislations and experience of the two countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan