CSTO secretary general issue will be solved through consensus, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO secretary general issue will be solved through a consensus, Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a campaigning event for the My Step bloc in Yerevan.

“Armenia hasn’t addressed anyone with neither a request nor a proposal, we’ve said that we have our candidate in the CSTO, and we are coherently continuing to negotiate over the issue of our candidate. I have said numerously that the secretary general issue isn’t the most important one, a lot more serious issues are being discussed in this context, and the most important issue is the issue of the CSTO’s effectiveness and the mutual obligations of member countries of the organization, mechanisms of implementation of these obligations, the issue of member countries’ obligations before the countries of the organization. The secretary general’s status isn’t pivotal,” Pashinyan told reporters.

Asked if he will demand explanations from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Pashinyan said he will definitely discuss the issues in the event of meeting him.

Pashinyan will depart for Russia to participate in the December 6 Eurasian Supreme Economic Council session in St. Petersburg.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan