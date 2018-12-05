Stepantsminda-Lars to be shut down for 4 hours December 5, 6

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars road will be shut down from 12:00 to 16:00 on December 5 and December 6 due to construction works at the temporary bridge over Bidari River on the 106th kilometer – the Gudauri-Kobi section- of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars road, the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies said.

Meanwhile, as of 10:00 December 5, the road is open for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan