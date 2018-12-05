Pashinyan carries out pre-election campaign at Yerevan subway

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who heads the list of My Step alliance, launched the pre-election campaign at Yerevan’s Zoravar Andranik metro station early in the morning, reports Armenpress.

Pashinyan greeted the citizens and handed over pre-election booklets to them. Then he visited the remaining stations. Passengers were not losing the chance to take a selfie with Pashinyan.

The acting PM was also greeted by Diaspora-Armenian families, some of whom came to Armenia for permanent settlement.

Pashinyan said holding campaign in the metro was his initiative. He informed that most of the provincial visits are over. As for the plans for the coming days, Pashinyan said he plans to depart for St. Petersburg, but before that he will participate in a debate on Public TV.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan