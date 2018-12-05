President attends theater play in Gyumri – “cultural capital”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian attended the “Wedding in the Rear” play at the Vardan Ajemyan Drama Theater in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city.

During the intermission and after the play, Sarkissian met with the actors and representatives of the theater.

He thanked them for the performance and noted that being in Gyumri isn’t a visit for him, but a part of his usual life.

“I come here every time and I will come as my home, also to this theater. I am happy that this theater has the continuity coming from Ajemyan,” he said.

He described Gyumri the “cultural capital” of Armenia, and said he will visit the city often.

The president said he will do his best for the city to regain its face, and so that everyone understands that the country is a lot bigger than just the capital.

“Those coming to Armenia must also visit the old city, see the culture here, in this city, where so much arts and poetry exists,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan