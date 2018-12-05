Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 December

All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. On December 5, as of 09:30, rain is reported on the roads of Artik region. Talin-Mastara-Lanjik highway is covered with dense fog.

The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that all roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

