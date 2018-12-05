Trump administration mulling charging immigrants fee for applying for asylum – report

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Trump administration is considering introducing a new mechanism for immigrants seeking to apply for asylum in the United States.

The US presidency is considering charging a fee for the asylum seekers, Buzzfeed News reported citing sources close to the Trump administration.

According to the report, immigrants already living in the United States will pay 50$ to apply for asylum protections.

In recent weeks, the U.S. President has threatened to close off the southern border as thousands of migrants have traveled across Mexico heading for the U.S. border.

Trump has claimed that those migrants, who are seeking asylum and say they are fleeing violence in Central America, are a national security threat, according to The Hill.

