US State Department calls on EU to refuse from Nord Stream 2 project after Kerch strait incident

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The recent incident between Russia and Ukraine in the Kerch strait should be a reminder for Europe why the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is a bad idea, US State Department official said at a press briefing, Sputnik News reported.

“I would say the Kerch incident is a reminder that the less infrastructure you have, the less gas infrastructure you have bypassing Ukraine because of Nord Stream 2, the weaker the deterrent – deterrence is to Russian acts of military aggression”, the official said in Brussels.

On November 25 three warships of the Ukrainian Navy violated the rules of passage through Russia's territorial waters while en route from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea. The Russian side had to use weapons to compel the ships to stop. Three Ukrainian servicemen were lightly wounded. They received medical assistance. The ships were detained and escorted to the port of Kerch. A criminal case was initiated on border violation charges.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





