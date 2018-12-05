LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.28% to $1938.50, copper price down by 0.62% to $6202.00, lead price up by 0.97% to $1970.00, nickel price up by 1.23% to $11090.00, tin price down by 0.19% to $18525.00, zinc price up by 1.81% to $2499.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.