Nikol Pashinyan sends condolence letter on Andrei Bitov’s death

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a condolence letter on the occasion of Russian writer Andrei Bitov’s death.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the letter runs as follows,

“It was with deep sorrow that I learned about the death of prominent Russian writer Andrei Bitov. His name is particularly valuable for Armenian readers and the entire Armenian people. The Armenian people always admired not only with the bright talent and deepness of Andrei Bitov’s pieces, but also his courageous position, love towards freedom and the perfect characteristic of an intellectual.

I extent my condolences to the family, friends and the thousands of fans of Andrei Bitov. In the person of Andrei Bitov, the Armenian people says good bye to its sincere friend. Let the soul of Andrei Bitov rest in peace. His “Lessons of Armenia” have become lessons for us as well”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan