Adversary gains no control over any section in Nakhichevan direction – MoD spokesperson

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Press secretary of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan has referred to the attempts of some politicians to speculate over border issues ahead of the elections.

“Some political figures again speculate over bordering issues in this pre-electoral stage. We have mentioned that will not delve into such issues. I will present only a brief information.

1 – The adversary has not advanced any of its positions at the expense of the Armenian positions in Nakhichevan direction. It has not gained any control over any section, since if we assess seeing something as controlling it, I have personally published all the photos of all the cities of Nakhichevan under my control.

2 – Advancing positions by both sides started in February-March, and I specially emphasize February-March, not any other period. Therefore, don’t present the incidents under other dates at your own conveniences.

3 – It’s still an issue to be argued which side has advanced more and what results has achieved.

4 – After March the adversary has not advanced any of its positions. The entire process took place in spring, following which both sides started to carry out engineering works. And finally, it’s at least unfair to know the overall configuration of the positions and not to mention about the dominance of the Armenian positions”, Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

3rd number of the electoral list of the Republican Party David Shahnazaryan talked about this topic today.

