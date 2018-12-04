Merkel tops Forbes list of 100 most powerful women eighth year running

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has once again topped the Forbes list of 100 most powerful women in the world. This is the 8th consecutive year that Merkel is topping the list.

British PM Theresa May comes in second place, followed by IMF director Christine Lagarde.

The publication noted that despite Merkel not seeking re-election in 2021, she “remains the de-facto leader of Europe”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan