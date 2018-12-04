Military investigators probe SU-25 crash
15:36, 4 December, 2018
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The General Department of Military Investigation of the Investigative Committee is probing the crash of the SU-25 military jet to determine the cause of the fatal incident.
“The investigative task force led by Vice President of the Investigative Committee, director of the General Department of Military Investigation Artak Krkyasharyan has been dispatched to the crash site,” Investigative Committee spokesperson Sona Truzyan told ARMENPRESS, adding that details will be available later.
Both pilots of the aircraft were killed in the crash.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
