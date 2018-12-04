Kocharyan objects constitutionality of applied articles

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeals continues the trial of the complaint over former President Robert Kocharyan’s release from pre-trial detention.

Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan said they will submit a motion to the court requesting to apply to the Constitutional Court contesting the constitutionality of applying the former Criminal Code's Article 300 and Article 300.1 in this case.

“We apply to the court since we believe that the legal norms that are being applied within this case contradict the Constitution, and we are requesting to apply to the Constitutional Court. Or if the court is convinced that they contradict, then they shouldn’t be applied,” he said.

Kocharyan is charged with breaching constitutional order during the 2008 March 1 unrest, his final days in presidency.

He was remanded into custody but later released on bail based on his immunity.

The prosecution has filed a complaint requesting to overrule the release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan