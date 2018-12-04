ENEMO considers activities of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission during pre-election period professional and effective

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), which is observing the parliamentary elections of Armenia, assesses the activity of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia in the reporting period as professional and effective, ENEMO Mission Head Zlatko Vujovic told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He said there are no debates in the CEC sessions. “The activity of the Electoral Commission has a high level of transparency, the sessions are broadcast online, at the CEC website which is being updated regularly”, Zlatko Vujovic said, adding that the CEC works at this pre-election period were professional.

The ENEMO representative said they have submitted application to the CEC to take part in the election monitoring process, but it was not approved. “This time the situation is different, we have that permission and arrived here to observe the elections. However, it’s still unclear for us why the CEC refused to provide us information about the exact number of international observers”, he said.

The ENEMO observers paid visits to different polling stations across Armenia starting from November.

Early parliamentary elections of Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan