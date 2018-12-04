Representatives of Armenian Presidential staff to carry out exchange of experience in Germany

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian Presidential staff will pay a cognitive visit to Berlin at the invitation of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung German foundation to carry out an exchange of experience with their colleagues of the German Presidential staff, reports Armenpress.

A preliminary agreement on the visit was reached months ago when Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hosted Head of Regional Programme Political Dialogue South Caucasus at Konrad Adenauer Stiftung German foundation Thomas Schrapel.

During the visit the representatives of the Armenian Presidential staff will get acquainted with the activity of the German Presidential staff and will discuss the future cooperation prospects.

