Bright Armenia party has no problem of carrying anti-campaigning against any political force

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Bright Armenia party holds dialogue not with the political forces, but with the people during the election campaign. The party has no problem and even time of carrying out anti-campaigning, party chair Edmon Marukyan told reporters at a briefing in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“I think it’s incorrect to say that the debate is going on only between the leadership and the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA). This is so only for campaign followers in Yerevan. Visit villages and towns, and you will see who holds dialogue with the people. We are holding a dialogue not with the political forces, but with the people. The people are going to vote for us. We don’t have a problem of carrying out anti-campaigning”, he said.

He said if the people don’t want what existed in Armenia to continue, they must not vote for the previous regime.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan