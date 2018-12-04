‘He made great efforts in making our anxious world a better and safer place’ – Sarkissian offers condolences to former U.S. President George H. W. Bush’s family

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has extended condolences to the Bush family on the passing of 41st President of the United States George H. W. Bush, Sarkissian’s Office said.

“It is impossible to not appreciate his great contribution in establishing mutual understanding and dialogue between peoples,” Sarkissian said in the cable. “He made great efforts to make our anxious world a better and safer place, and his wisdom and political boldness became the guarantee of his success in this work.

I have bright memories from our private meetings in Texas, London and other places. Memories about him are bright also in Armenia,” Sarkissian said.

George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, died on November 30 aged 94.

Earlier Armenia’s caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan had also offered condolences.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan