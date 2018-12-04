Israel launches operation Northern Shield on border with Lebanon

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli military is launching an operation called Northern Shield on border with Lebanon to expose and destroy tunnels, built by the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah, crossing into Israel, Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman Jonathan Conricus said, TASS reported.

The army has not called up reserves, but reinforced its forces in the north. The northern command is on full combat alert and is ready for various unexpected circumstances and scenarios, the spokesman said.

Although the tunnels cross into Israel, they are not yet operational and do not pose an imminent threat to Israeli civilians, Conricus said. He did not elaborate on the number of tunnels.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan






