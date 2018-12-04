Pashinyan debunks media allegation on failing to submit asset declaration

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has denied media reports alleging that he has failed to submit asset declarations to the Central Electoral Commission.

“Yesterday I saw an article in the press alleging that I haven’t submitted a declaration to the Central Electoral Commission. This claim surely has nothing to do with reality.

As required by law, I’ve submitted the hardcopy declaration within the defined deadline. And if the digital information received by the media outlet didn’t open on their computer, this, pardon me, is not my fault.

Below I am presenting my declaration, which was submitted to the Central Electoral Commission back on November 24, in the time period required by law,” Pashinyan said on Facebook, posting the copy of the papers.

