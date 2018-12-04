Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 December

All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on December 4, as of 9:30, fog is reported on the Lanjik-Mastara highway.

The ministry told Armenpress that all roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




