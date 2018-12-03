Yerevan to host Bernini School: Roman Barocco exhibition featuring Palazzo Chigi exhibits

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. 55 exhibits kept at the Palazzo Chigi in Italy’s Ariccia will be displayed at the Bernini School: Roman Barocco exhibition that will be opened December 5 in the National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan.

“The exhibition will be open for 2 months and 15 days. Never before have this many Italian artworks been brought to Armenia. This is a big event for our country,” Deputy Minister of Culture Tigran Galstyan told reporters today.

Italian Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco said that the exhibition will include a portrait of Cardinal Fabio Chigi – who was later elected Pope Alexander VII, a member of the Chigi family that owned the Palazzo Chigi.

“Fortunately, at that time there were the kinds of Popes who created great legacy and passed it down to generations,” he said.

He said that when he was appointed Ambassador to Armenia, he said that culture is one of the pillars that should be the basis for developing the Armenian-Italian relations.

“Since May we have implemented 12 cultural initiatives, but this exhibition is the largest and most significant,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan