Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-12-18
YEREVAN, 3 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 485.06 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 551.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.30 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.76 drams to 619.96 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 142.38 drams to 18987.74 drams. Silver price down by 0.54 drams to 222 drams. Platinum price down by 238.40 drams to 12554.01 drams.
