Hovhannes Tumanyan statue to be erected in Rome, Italy

YEREVAN, DECEBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A statue of renowned Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan will be erected in the Villa Borghese gardens, a public park in Rome, Italy's capital city, Deputy Minister of Diaspora Tigran Galstyan told reporters today.

“Tumanyan is a renowned writer representing the Armenian culture, and soon the 150th anniversary of his birth will be marked,” he said.

He said that the ministry is yet to make financial estimates, and only then it will announce a tender to select a sculptor.

“It is desirable for the sculptor to be Armenian and to represent our cultural potential. I am sure that we have good sculptors,” he said.

