Man attempts to smuggle 40 grams opium inside body

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A resident of Kapan, 47-year-old Davit Sargsyan, has been detained by Armenian law enforcement agencies upon his arrival to the country from Iran.

Police said they found more than 40 grams of opium inside the body of Sargsyan.

Lab tests confirmed the package to be opium.

The courier has been placed under arrest and an investigation has been launched.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan