Kocharyan’s defense statement presented in court

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys have completed presenting his complaint in court today, Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan told reporters outside the courtroom.

“Now we will pass to the next phase. The prosecution’s stance and other processes haven’t been made yet,” he said.

He said that during earlier hearings the peremptory challenge for judge was discussed, and then the complaint of the defense was presented.

Orbelyan said he doesn’t think it would be physically possible for the court to make a ruling today.

