Several museums to be open in Armenia during holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Several museums will be open in Armenia during the New Year holidays, the Armenian Tourism Federation said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

“The culture ministry approved the proposal of the Armenian Tourism Federation aimed at contributing to the development of winter, particularly, New Year tourism in Armenia. The following museums will be open during the New Year holidays: the History Museum of Armenia, Martiros Saryan House-Museum, Aram Khachatryan House-Museum, Museum of Russian Art, Garni historical-cultural museum-reserve and Zvartnots historical-cultural museum-reserve”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan