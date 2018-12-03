Acting deputy PM says Armenia will move towards liberalization of energy market

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will move towards the liberalization of energy market in 2021. It will create new impetus also for investors, acting deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“I think the energy field is one of the dynamically developing sectors where the Armenian government invests a lot of money. We also have major grant programs relating to just energy-saving. And I think we must move step by step towards the development of renewable energy. We must move towards the liberalization in 2021. It will create new impetus for investors, as well as new opportunities for energy producers and consumers”, Avinyan said.

He said Armenia has great opportunities provided by the nature in terms of wind power plants and solar energy. Armenia has far-reaching programs in the energy field. Avinyan said Armenia is among those unique countries that has recorded quite serious progress in the field of renewable energy. “We have one of the cheapest tariffs in the world, bought from a solar power plant. And I think there are very great opportunities in this field which we will use as much as possible”, the acting deputy PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan