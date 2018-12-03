People accusing government in conspiracy against Artsakh must provide explanation to respective authorities and public - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urges not to believe in provocative statements being made for gaining cheap political dividends, according to which the Armenian government is engaged in some conspiracy against Artsakh, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with the residents of Ararat town on the sidelines of the pre-election campaign, Pashinyan said criticism in general is important for the government, it’s a key tool for progress in a democratic society, but one should not spread lie for his/her own narrow interest and blow the national security.

“Today there are political forces which are moving on this path. Some are trying to accuse us of being involved in some conspiracies against Artsakh. We can also understand the pre-election logic, but when such serious accusations are made, it’s not an issue to discuss only at the political platform. Yes, these people must provide explanations to the respective bodies. They also must stand before the public and be held accountable”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan added that when some say that this revolution is a conspiracy against Artsakh and Armenia, the people must demand explanation from them what conspiracy the talk is about, what information is that. “Of course, this is lie because the people carried out the revolution, and if anyone accuses the revolution in conspiracy against Armenia or Artsakh, he/she accuses the people in conspiracy against Artsakh and Armenia. We have stated that the government is not the one that must solve the Artsakh issues, the people are the ones who will solve this issue, and no matter what government is in power, it cannot take any step behind the people”, he said.

Commenting on the criticism around Armenia’s foreign policy, Nikol Pashinyan said a very important thing has changed in the country’s foreign policy. “A thing has changed that a government has been established in Armenia which has no business interest both in Armenia and around the world. And I say directly a government has been established in Armenia on which no one has and cannot have a kompromat. I tell you very clearly, it may sound very tough, but there is no force in our plant that can have any leverage to influence our government. The Armenian people and the citizen of Armenia are and will be the only exceptional force to influence our government”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

